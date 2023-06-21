Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 60

Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after a conducting a traffic stop on a motor vehicle.

On June 17, 2023, just before 10 a.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 60 in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. A short time later, the vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted.

As part of the investigation the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Donald William King of Cobden was arrested and charged with:

Impaired operation of a conveyance; and,

Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

The accused was released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle towed and impounded.