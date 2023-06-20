Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Presents The First Annual En Plein Art Market

Art Lovers rejoice! The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to present the first annual The En Plein Air Art Market on June 24th from 10am-4pm at River Mill Park in Downtown Huntsville.

The En Plein Air Art Market, sponsored by Hear Well, Be Well, consists of a day-long art market featuring local artists, live outdoor painting, and music. 19 local artists & vendors will have their work on display and available for purchase. From paintings, to jewelry, to home décor, there is something for all tastes and budgets.

Canvas Brewery will also be on site serving up cold drinks along with the Huntsville Strikers U11 girls team offering a menu of savory bbq items. Local musician Jack Gaughan, along with some incredible musicians, will provide a live soundtrack of jazz and blues throughout the day.

The market also marks the return of the popular En Plein Air painting event. The event originally run by Kelly Holinshead of the Shutterbug Gallery, invites artists and area dignitaries to grab an easel and some paint before choosing an outdoor location downtown to inspire their creations. A few hours later, participants have to put down their brushes. The paintings are then given a bit of drying time before they are auctioned off to the public at 4pm, with proceeds going towards the Kareen Burn Visual Arts Scholarship supporting a local student studying visual arts-related studies in a post-secondary institution or program.

“Kareen was an HfA Board member and creative force in our community,” says Dan Watson, Executive Director. “She loved events like En Plein Air, and we are honored to raise funds in her name that will support young artists at the beginning of their careers.”

This year’s featured live painters include Jeannette Hay, Danielle Loshaw, Brenda Behan Turnour, Wendy CHO, Sharon McKenzie, Jacqueline Hope Raynor, Catherine Luce, Tom Clark, Helena Renwick, Pam Carnochan and Elise Muller.

The En Plein Air Art market is the culminating event of the 2023 Huntsville Art CRAWL. Now in its 3rd year, the CRAWL is a self-guided art tour in downtown Huntsville that takes place throughout the month of June. The Art CRAWL is supported by Huntsville’s Downtown BIA and the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:

Janine Marson – True Colours Art & Design – Painting

Kristen Murray – Pearl & Sparrow Jewellery – Jewellery

Allen Markle – Catajjen Boxes and Boards – Wood

Jeanette Hay – MuskokaArtRocks.com – Painting

Danielle Loshaw – Painting, Drawing, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture

Brenda Turnour – Painting, Cards, Mugs & Prints

Sharon McKenzie – Painting

Jacqueline Hope Raynor – Encaustic Painting

Catherine Luce – Mystical Woods Studio – Painting, Cards, Prints, Home Decor

Lauren Todd – Wildlife Photography

Jen Vander Doelen – VANDVINTAGE – Handcrafted Vintage Wool Pillows

JF Kuehnen – Malpractice Press – Painting

Elise Muller – Stone Tree Studio – Sculpture/Printmaking/Jewellery

Helena Renwick – Painting

Wendy Cho – Once Upon a Design

Tom Clark – Painting

Red Pine Art Supply with Sam Sullivan – Interactive Painting

Dawn Huddlestone – Birchnotes Creative – Cyanotype

Pam Carnochan – Fibre/Wool Painting

Live Music by Jack Gaughan & Friends

Cold Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic drinks by Canvas Brewery

BBQ Food Vendor: The Huntsville Strikers U11 Girls Team

For further information, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or huntsvilleartcrawl.ca

Or contact Huntsville Festival of the Arts Director of Programs, Outreach and Education

Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca or 705-788-2787.