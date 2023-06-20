Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Presents The First Annual En Plein Art Market

Art Lovers rejoice! The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to present the first annual The En Plein Air Art Market on June 24th from 10am-4pm at River Mill Park in Downtown Huntsville.
The En Plein Air Art Market, sponsored by Hear Well, Be Well, consists of a day-long art market featuring local artists, live outdoor painting, and music. 19 local artists & vendors will have their work on display and available for purchase. From paintings, to jewelry, to home décor, there is something for all tastes and budgets.
Canvas Brewery will also be on site serving up cold drinks along with the Huntsville Strikers U11 girls team offering a menu of savory bbq items. Local musician Jack Gaughan, along with some incredible musicians, will provide a live soundtrack of jazz and blues throughout the day.
The market also marks the return of the popular En Plein Air painting event. The event originally run by Kelly Holinshead of the Shutterbug Gallery, invites artists and area dignitaries to grab an easel and some paint before choosing an outdoor location downtown to inspire their creations. A few hours later, participants have to put down their brushes. The paintings are then given a bit of drying time before they are auctioned off to the public at 4pm, with proceeds going towards the Kareen Burn Visual Arts Scholarship supporting a local student studying visual arts-related studies in a post-secondary institution or program.
“Kareen was an HfA Board member and creative force in our community,” says Dan Watson, Executive Director. “She loved events like En Plein Air, and we are honored to raise funds in her name that will support young artists at the beginning of their careers.”
This year’s featured live painters include Jeannette Hay, Danielle Loshaw, Brenda Behan Turnour, Wendy CHO, Sharon McKenzie, Jacqueline Hope Raynor, Catherine Luce, Tom Clark, Helena Renwick, Pam Carnochan and Elise Muller.
The En Plein Air Art market is the culminating event of the 2023 Huntsville Art CRAWL. Now in its 3rd year, the CRAWL is a self-guided art tour in downtown Huntsville that takes place throughout the month of June. The Art CRAWL is supported by Huntsville’s Downtown BIA and the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:
Janine Marson – True Colours Art & Design – Painting
Kristen Murray – Pearl & Sparrow Jewellery – Jewellery
Allen Markle – Catajjen Boxes and Boards – Wood
Jeanette Hay – MuskokaArtRocks.com – Painting
Danielle Loshaw – Painting, Drawing, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture
Brenda Turnour – Painting, Cards, Mugs & Prints
Sharon McKenzie – Painting
Jacqueline Hope Raynor – Encaustic Painting
Catherine Luce – Mystical Woods Studio – Painting, Cards, Prints, Home Decor
Lauren Todd – Wildlife Photography
Jen Vander Doelen – VANDVINTAGE – Handcrafted Vintage Wool Pillows
JF Kuehnen – Malpractice Press – Painting
Elise Muller – Stone Tree Studio – Sculpture/Printmaking/Jewellery
Helena Renwick – Painting
Wendy Cho – Once Upon a Design
Tom Clark – Painting
Red Pine Art Supply with Sam Sullivan – Interactive Painting
Dawn Huddlestone – Birchnotes Creative – Cyanotype
Pam Carnochan – Fibre/Wool Painting
Live Music by Jack Gaughan & Friends
Cold Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic drinks by Canvas Brewery
BBQ Food Vendor: The Huntsville Strikers U11 Girls Team
For further information, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or huntsvilleartcrawl.ca
Or contact Huntsville Festival of the Arts Director of Programs, Outreach and Education
Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca or 705-788-2787.