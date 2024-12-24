New Public Art Exhibition ‘Orillia Landscapes’ Now Open

The City of Orillia’s Public Art Committee is pleased to unveil its latest art exhibition “Orillia Landscapes” at the Stack Gallery in the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.) and the Green Room Gallery in the Orillia Opera House (20 Mississaga St. W.).

“Orillia’s landscapes have been a source of inspiration for artists, and the ‘Orillia Landscapes’ exhibition showcases the unique character of our community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This exhibition highlights the exceptional talent in Orillia, and I encourage everyone to explore these remarkable depictions of our local scenery.”

Featuring 24 works of art by 19 artists from Orillia and beyond, the exhibition offers a diverse collection of perspectives that highlight the area’s natural and urban landscapes. From vivid depictions of shimmering waters to imaginative takes on Orillia’s iconic landmarks, the showcase encourages viewers to connect with the region’s beauty in new and meaningful ways.

Artist Title of Work Location Paul R. Allen The Ice Huts The Green Room Gallery James Campbell Blue Tree The Green Room Gallery Norman Robert Catchpole Red Barn on Rama Road The Green Room Gallery Tatiana Chilova Hawkestone Rink The Green Room Gallery Carol Deimling Sunrise on Lake Couchiching

Early Morning in Couchiching Beach Park The Green Room Gallery Helen Dipardo Bass Lake

Race Against the Storm The Green Room Gallery Molly Farquharson Couchiching Park The Green Room Gallery Margaret Ferraro Spontaneous Combustion

Silent The Stack Gallery

The Green Room Gallery Francy Forte Silent Sunday The Stack Gallery Lise de Laplante Rowlandson The Steeples and Spirals of Orillia The Stack Gallery Lisa Limarzi Frozen in Winter The Stack Gallery Lauren McEachern Nature’s First Green is Gold The Green Room Gallery Ron Murdoch Sailboats on Lake Couchiching The Green Room Gallery MJ Pollak Couchiching Quartet The Green Room Gallery Susan Rudoler Country Mailboxes

Leacock Shores

A Memory The Green Room Gallery

The Stack Gallery

The Green Room Gallery Gayle Schofield Dichotomy The Green Room Gallery Lindsay Smail Unknown Waters The Green Room Gallery Marni Weisz Sunshine Sketches of a Leacock Home The Green Room Gallery Drake Williams Thunderbird Sighting at Lake Couchiching The Green Room Gallery

“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talent of community artists and highlight the stunning landscapes of Orillia and the surrounding areas through this new exhibition,” said Catherine Allman, member of the Orillia Public Art Committee. “Expanding to include the Green Room Gallery at the Orillia Opera House ensures a broad audience will experience the beauty and creativity of our community.”

The “Orillia Landscapes” exhibition runs from December 2024 to June 2025 at both locations and is part of the Orillia Public Art Committee’s ongoing efforts to enrich the cultural fabric of the community.

The City of Orillia invites members of the public to explore the gallery at the Orillia Recreation Centre during regular operating hours. Visit orillia.ca/ORC for details. Visitors can also view the gallery at the Orillia Opera House on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or three hours prior to a scheduled performance. Admission is free.

The Orillia Public Art Committee is a partnership between the City of Orillia and the Orillia Museum of Art & History. The Committee oversees the City’s public art program, including the Stack Gallery and the Green Room Gallery. For more information about the exhibition, visit orillia.ca/PublicArt.