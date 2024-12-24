Bracebridge Resident Faces Drug And Impaired Charges

On December 21, 2024 at 10:15 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the pubic about the well-being of a driver in a vehicle that was stopped near Pine Street in Bracebridge. As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Jason Cheetham of Bracebridge, ON with Operation while Impaired – Drug, Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid and Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 4, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of everyone travelling on Muskoka roads and trails. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of any substance, please call 9-1-1 from your hands-free device if it is safe to do so.