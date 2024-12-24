Fatal Snowmobile Crash In Seguin Township

Police were called to a single snowmobile collision which claimed the life of one person.

On December 22, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound Provincial Police (OPP) and the Parry Sound District Paramedic Services responded to a snowmobile collision near Millies Road in Seguin Township.

The 30-year-old snowmobile operator from Whitby was pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate.

Police did not release the name of the person.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place at a later time in Toronto.