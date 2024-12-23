Portion Of Harvie Settlement Road To Close During Winter Months

To enhance winter safety, the City of Orillia is implementing an annual seasonal road closure for a portion of Harvie Settlement Road between University Avenue and the drive lane at 695 Harvie Settlement Rd. (see attached map).

The decision, approved by Orillia Council on Dec. 9, 2024, addresses safety concerns stemming from the steep grade and sharp turn in this area, which can become hazardous in icy and snowy conditions for drivers, large trucks, and City equipment.

“The steep hill on Harvie Settlement Road near University Avenue poses significant challenges during the winter months, particularly in adverse weather. By closing this section of the road and directing traffic via Diana Drive, we’re providing a safer route for drivers accessing residences and businesses within the area,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The road will be closed for this winter season from Jan. 13 to March 15, 2025. Starting next winter, this section of Harvie Settlement Road will close annually from Dec. 15 to March 15.

Residences and businesses on Harvie Settlement Road will be fully available via alternative access from Diana Drive throughout the closure period.

For more information regarding snow clearing and winter operations in Orillia, visit orillia.ca/WinterControl.