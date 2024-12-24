Minister Of Transport And Internal Trade Clears Santa Claus For Travel In Canadian Airspace

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, officially cleared Santa for his annual flight around the world. The Minister first made sure that all the conditions were ideal for a successful trip. With the holiday season right around the corner, the Minister also extended her best wishes.

Minister Anand carried out her responsibilities, engaging with her elves and reviewing several key documents to prepare for the busy holiday travel season. This work culminated with the approval of Santa’s flight plan. Minister Anand also met with Santa for the first time since she became Minister of Transport. Transport Canada works to ensure safe and smooth travel across the country during this festive period and wishes all Canadians a safe and happy holiday season.

“I am delighted to authorize Santa’s travel in Canadian airspace as part of my duties as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all Canadians a Merry Christmas and a joyful holiday season!”

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

