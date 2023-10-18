New Path Supporting Children And Youth Through One Stop Talk Virtual Counselling

New Path Youth and Family Services (New Path) is providing two counsellors to support the expansion of One Stop Talk/Parlons maintenant (OST/PM) across the province. OST is a new virtual counselling service, funded by the Ministry of Health, that provides children and youth (aged 0-17) with immediate, low barrier access to free, virtual mental health support. Additionally, OST/PM provides service navigation, so if additional services are required, OST/PM will directly refer children and youth to programs at an agency closest to them.

“One Stop Talk/Parlons maintenant is an innovative way for us to work collaboratively with our partners and provide mental health support to children and youth when and where they need it,” says Kyle Murray, Manager of Clinical Services at New Path. “Anyone can still access free in-person and virtual services at New Path, but if our Quick Access Counselling clinic is full or if someone wants support on a Saturday, then this is another option of support available to them.”

To be connected to a professional clinician for a OST/PM virtual or telephone session of brief therapy, children and youth can either visit www.onestoptalk.ca or call 1-855-416-8255. There is no limit to the number of times this service can be accessed.

The focus of the session will usually be on a single issue and the clinician will support the individual through development of an action plan. If additional or ongoing services are needed, an OST/PM Service Navigator will be available to provide a warm hand off by sending a referral to local services.

“New Path is delighted to be a partner in One Stop Talk/Parlons maintenant. This is part of our collective work as mental health leaders across the province to ensure that every child and youth has access to high quality, on demand counselling services, including interpreter services in 200+ languages and ASL,” says Jim Harris, CEO at New Path. “OST/PM provides a pathway into the child and youth mental health system, making it easier than ever before to access services.”

OST/PM is available Monday to Friday from 12 PM to 7 PM EST and from 12 PM to 4 PM EST on Saturdays.