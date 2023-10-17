ServiceMaster Strengthens Region’s Health Care System With Unprecedented Gift

On Monday, October 16, 2023, Dwayne & Tanya Frans, owners of the ServiceMaster franchises in Midland, Orillia, Barrie & Collingwood announced a $250,000 collective gift to their local hospital foundations. Over the next five years, the ServiceMaster franchisees will invest annual gifts of $10,000 to Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Foundation (OSMHF), Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation (RVHF) and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation (CGMHF), and an annual gift of $20,000 to Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation (GBGHF).

“When we first started ServiceMaster in Midland 26 years ago, it was important to us to give back to the community,” says Dwayne. “Having a strong hospital benefits everyone, so we chose to invest in GBGH, and it continues to be our home hospital. When we bought the franchise in Orillia, we started supporting OSMH. In 2020, we purchased the ServiceMaster franchise for Barrie & Collingwood, and are excited to have an impact on the hospitals in these communities as well.”

Dwayne & Tanya are hopeful that other individuals and businesses in the region will join them and invest in our region’s hospitals. All four organizations have seen significant growth in recent years, and are all working on major development to increase capacity and enhance care for their patients. Community investment in our hospitals is vital to these developments and the future of health care in our region.

“Dwayne & Tanya are such generous and caring people, and I am inspired by their excitement to give back in such a big way,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “They have been investing in health care at GBGH for many years, and to see them stretching themselves for a gift that is so meaningful to them, and our entire health care system, is such a privilege.”

“This gift from Dwayne and Tanya will impact the future of healthcare for so many across our region,” says Perry Esler, president and CEO, OSMH Foundation. “Soldiers’ is grateful for their passion and commitment towards improving health and wellness in such an inclusive way, and I look forward to the opportunities it will allow for growth of our Hospital and enhanced care for our community.”