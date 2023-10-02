New Georgian Programs Feature High-Tech Labs, Outdoor Learning, Work Placements 

Future Georgian students can explore the business and science of farming operations, from farm to table, in one of the 17 new programs the college recently launched.
The Business – Agriculture program combines outdoor learning with time in modern labs and classrooms, as well as business training and a co-operative work placement to get students hands-on experience to prepare for their careers.
The Medical Laboratory Technician program also has a mix of in-class and outside work, combining scientific analysis in high-tech labs with application in two clinical placements.
Both new programs start in fall 2024. All new programs are now accepting applications.
“Our new programs provide hands-on learning opportunities that will prepare students for rewarding careers in their chosen paths, while also connecting them to industry and community in ways that inspire innovation, advance changemaking and promote cross-disciplinary engagement,” said Dr. Yael Katz, Vice President, Academic, Georgian College. “I can’t wait to welcome our new students and to watch them thrive.”
The new programs include a mix of diplomas, certificates, degrees and graduate certificates.
Diplomas:
- Business – Agriculture
- Medical Laboratory Technology
- Game – Design and Simulation
- Golf Industry Management
- Jewellery Design, Bench Skills and Business
- Visual and Digital Media Arts
Certificates:
- College Foundations
- Construction Techniques
- Maajii-Anishnaabemdaa (Start Speaking the Language)
- Medical Laboratory Assistant
Degrees:
- Honours Bachelor of Science – Nursing
Graduate certificates:
- Artificial Intelligence Leadership and Management
- Business Management
- Communication and Professional Writing
- Digital Content Creation and Strategy
- Marketing Management
- Mental Health – Interprofessional Practice
Learn more about our new programs at GeorgianCollege.ca/newprograms or attend Georgian’s Fall Open House on Nov. 18.