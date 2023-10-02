New Georgian Programs Feature High-Tech Labs, Outdoor Learning, Work Placements 

Future Georgian students can explore the business and science of farming operations, from farm to table, in one of the 17 new programs the college recently launched.

The Business – Agriculture program combines outdoor learning with time in modern labs and classrooms, as well as business training and a co-operative work placement to get students hands-on experience to prepare for their careers.

The Medical Laboratory Technician program also has a mix of in-class and outside work, combining scientific analysis in high-tech labs with application in two clinical placements.

Both new programs start in fall 2024. All new programs are now accepting applications.

“Our new programs provide hands-on learning opportunities that will prepare students for rewarding careers in their chosen paths, while also connecting them to industry and community in ways that inspire innovation, advance changemaking and promote cross-disciplinary engagement,” said Dr. Yael Katz, Vice President, Academic, Georgian College. “I can’t wait to welcome our new students and to watch them thrive.”

The new programs include a mix of diplomas, certificates, degrees and graduate certificates.

Diplomas:

Business – Agriculture

Medical Laboratory Technology

Game – Design and Simulation

Golf Industry Management

Jewellery Design, Bench Skills and Business

Visual and Digital Media Arts

Certificates:

College Foundations

Construction Techniques

Maajii-Anishnaabemdaa (Start Speaking the Language)

Medical Laboratory Assistant

Degrees:

Honours Bachelor of Science – Nursing

Graduate certificates:

Artificial Intelligence Leadership and Management

Business Management

Communication and Professional Writing

Digital Content Creation and Strategy

Marketing Management

Mental Health – Interprofessional Practice

Learn more about our new programs at GeorgianCollege.ca/newprograms or attend Georgian’s Fall Open House on Nov. 18.