Muskoka Lakes Fire Department Proudly Recognizes Firefighters

On Thursday September 28, 2023, the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department hosted the annual Fire Service Awards Ceremony to celebrate Muskoka Lakes Firefighters, and their commitment to the community.
“I am proud to work with this amazing team of individuals who go above and beyond to serve our community every day,” said Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief. “The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department extends sincere gratitude to the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to keep our community safe.”
The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal honours members of the fire department who have completed twenty years of service. Exemplary service is characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency. The following individuals were presented with this medal:
- Fire Chief Ryan Murrell
The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service first Bar honours members who have completed thirty years of service, in addition to the medal achieved at twenty years. The following individuals were recognized:
- Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gonneau; and
- Firefighter James Burton
The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service second Bar honours members who have completed forty years of service. The following individuals were recognized:
- Captain Shawn Church
Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal
The Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal is an expression of public appreciation for the dedication and hard work of Ontario firefighters. This long service medal and subsequent service bars are available to those who have achieved a minimum of twenty-five years in suppression, training, public education, inspections, and communications.
25 Years
- Captain Edie Hentcy
30 Years
- Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gonneau
- Firefighter James Burton
35 Years
- Firefighter Stephen Gonneau
40 Years
- Captain Shawn Church
55 Years
- Firefighter Dennis Fox
CVFSA Municipal Long Service Award
The Municipal Long Service Award Medal is presented to Firefighters who have served as volunteers of Canadian municipal government towns and villages for 30 plus years.
- Firefighter Dennis Fox – 55 years
- District Chief Chris Vasey – 40 years
- Captain Shawn Church – 40 years
- Captain John Thomson – 40 years
- Captain Dennis Cleveland – 35 years
- Firefighter Stephen Gonneau – 35 years
- Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gonneau – 30 years
- District Chief Rick Gonneau – 30 years
- Captain Paul Fry – 30 years
Muskoka Lakes Fire Chief Commendation
These awards are given to firefighters and citizens who have shown outstanding achievements through exemplary performance of duty, outstanding customer service, lifesaving, or selfless actions.
- Community Service – Fire Chief (retired) Larry Brassard
- Exemplary Performance of Duty – Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police Detachment
Fire Chief’s Awards
- Prevent Harm Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has achieved the highest attendance to all emergency incidents This award was presented to: Firefighter Gavin Courvosier.
- Survive Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has the highest participation at training. This award was presented to: Firefighter Agata Borucz and Firefighter Gerald Brown.
- Be Nice Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has participated in the most public and life safety education programs. This award was presented to Firefighter Ashleigh Martin.
Charlie Cameron Memorial Award
This award is presented in the honour of former Fire Chief Charlie Cameron, the first fire coordinator for Muskoka Lakes.
The Charlie Cameron Award is presented to a firefighter who has maintained good attendance, operates in a calm, cool manner, develops others, participates in the community, and has gained the respect of fellow firefighters.
- Training Officer Keegan Vasey