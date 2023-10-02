Muskoka Lakes Fire Department Proudly Recognizes Firefighters

On Thursday September 28, 2023, the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department hosted the annual Fire Service Awards Ceremony to celebrate Muskoka Lakes Firefighters, and their commitment to the community.

“I am proud to work with this amazing team of individuals who go above and beyond to serve our community every day,” said Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief. “The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department extends sincere gratitude to the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to keep our community safe.”

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal honours members of the fire department who have completed twenty years of service. Exemplary service is characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency. The following individuals were presented with this medal:

Fire Chief Ryan Murrell

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service first Bar honours members who have completed thirty years of service, in addition to the medal achieved at twenty years. The following individuals were recognized:

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gonneau; and Firefighter James Burton

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service second Bar honours members who have completed forty years of service. The following individuals were recognized:

Captain Shawn Church

Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal

The Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal is an expression of public appreciation for the dedication and hard work of Ontario firefighters. This long service medal and subsequent service bars are available to those who have achieved a minimum of twenty-five years in suppression, training, public education, inspections, and communications.

25 Years

Captain Edie Hentcy

30 Years

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gonneau Firefighter James Burton

35 Years

Firefighter Stephen Gonneau

40 Years

Captain Shawn Church

55 Years

Firefighter Dennis Fox

CVFSA Municipal Long Service Award

The Municipal Long Service Award Medal is presented to Firefighters who have served as volunteers of Canadian municipal government towns and villages for 30 plus years.

Firefighter Dennis Fox – 55 years District Chief Chris Vasey – 40 years Captain Shawn Church – 40 years Captain John Thomson – 40 years Captain Dennis Cleveland – 35 years Firefighter Stephen Gonneau – 35 years Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Gonneau – 30 years District Chief Rick Gonneau – 30 years Captain Paul Fry – 30 years

Muskoka Lakes Fire Chief Commendation

These awards are given to firefighters and citizens who have shown outstanding achievements through exemplary performance of duty, outstanding customer service, lifesaving, or selfless actions.

Community Service – Fire Chief (retired) Larry Brassard Exemplary Performance of Duty – Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police Detachment

Fire Chief’s Awards

Prevent Harm Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has achieved the highest attendance to all emergency incidents This award was presented to: Firefighter Gavin Courvosier. Survive Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has the highest participation at training. This award was presented to: Firefighter Agata Borucz and Firefighter Gerald Brown. Be Nice Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has participated in the most public and life safety education programs. This award was presented to Firefighter Ashleigh Martin.

Charlie Cameron Memorial Award

This award is presented in the honour of former Fire Chief Charlie Cameron, the first fire coordinator for Muskoka Lakes.

The Charlie Cameron Award is presented to a firefighter who has maintained good attendance, operates in a calm, cool manner, develops others, participates in the community, and has gained the respect of fellow firefighters.