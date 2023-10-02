Ontario Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of Agriculture Week

The Ontario government is marking the 25th anniversary of Agriculture Week by supporting businesses across the supply chain through the Dine Ontario initiative. From October 1-8, the province is encouraging people to dine in at restaurants and choose a select Ontario food and beverage special. Participating restaurants will showcase a food special and pair it with an Ontario craft beer, wine, spirit, or cider where possible.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ontario’s Agriculture Week and the introduction of Dine Ontario, we are planning a concerted effort across the province to demonstrate the value of growing and producing good quality food and beverages close to home – with the end result being an amazing dining experience in a local restaurant,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “By participating in Dine Ontario, we are supporting Ontario’s farmers, food processors, distributors, chefs, brewers, and restaurants, as well as strengthening our local communities.”

Through Dine Ontario, restaurants have been given resources to make connections with suppliers that source items grown and produced within our borders. Not only is this a direct exercise in relationship building, it is also creating the conditions and the opportunities required to reach the goals outlined in the Grow Ontario Strategy, which includes increasing the consumption and production of food grown and prepared in Ontario by 30 per cent by 2032.

“Our government is proud to support Dine Ontario, which promotes food tourism and showcases the wonderful array of restaurants that can be found across Ontario,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “This campaign will encourage visitors and locals alike to enjoy Ontario-grown-and-produced food and beverages in local restaurants – supporting small businesses and inspiring pride in all that our communities have to offer.”

In 2022, Ontario’s agriculture and food industry contributed more than $48 billion in GDP to the provincial economy and supported roughly one in 10 jobs across the province. There are more than 200 different commodities grown in Ontario and for more than 45 years, Foodland Ontario has helped consumers identify and purchase all the good things grown and made in Ontario.