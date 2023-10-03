Housing For Healthcare Engages Community For Rental Opportunities

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is enhancing its Housing for Healthcare program by partnering with MedsHousing for a one-stop platform to bridge the housing gap for healthcare workers.

To support the hospitals’ recruitment and retention efforts, MAHC launched Housing for Healthcare in October 2022 to help staff find affordable local housing that meets their needs in Muskoka.

“The initial campaign attracted enormous community response through the fall and winter, and more than a dozen hospital staff successfully found housing,” says Diane George, Vice President of Integrated Care, Patient Services & Quality. “The success of the campaign also presented opportunities for improvements and adjustments to enhance the experience for both landlords and prospective tenants while also helping health care partners like the area family health teams, Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team, and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University meet their goals of connecting healthcare workers with housing needs.”

By acting on feedback, the partnership with MedsHousing was formed to help medical/allied healthcare professionals find both short- and long-term accommodation in the region. MedsHousing is a robust platform for connecting people working in healthcare with landlords seeking tenants.

MedsHousing provides landlords with the flexibility to directly manage and/or change descriptions in their listings, photos, calendar availability and rental rates, while providing prospective tenants streamlined searching to match their unique needs with specific rental criteria. The MedsHousing.com platform is expertly designed to help landlords and health care tenants connect directly with each other, enabling MAHC to focus on ensuring the best healthcare for our communities.

Do you have a housing opportunity you are interested in listing? Until December 31, 2023, take advantage of the MAHC100 promotion code for a six-month free MedsGold listing for all new listings within the catchment area (eligible postal codes: P1H, P1L, P1P, P0A, P0B, P0C, P0E). Please note, the promo code will not apply if you select a MedsBasic listing, or your property is located outside of the defined postal codes.

Just as each landlord has a unique accommodation, each tenant has unique housing needs. In our local community, the most sought-after units typically feature the following:

1. 1-2 bedrooms

2. Located within a 10-minute drive to either HDMH or SMMH

3. Furnished (move-in ready for short-term rentals)

4. Unfurnished (long-term rentals)

5. Professional, uncluttered photos (kitchen, bedroom(s), bathroom(s), living room, exterior)

6. Pet-friendly, or willing to consider pet(s)

7. $1500-$2000 inclusive of utilities and amenities such as high-speed internet, laundry, parking, snow removal

For more information, visit www.mahc.ca/housingforhealthcare or email us at housingforhealthcare@mahc.ca.