Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure Brings Hope And Raises $14.5M

In 53 communities nationwide, more than 50,000 participants and volunteers laced up their shoes and came together to run for all affected by breast cancer at the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising $14.5 million.

Funds raised through the CIBC Run for the Cure will support the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to continue making lasting impacts on breast cancer outcomes in Canada, including investing in world-leading research and vitally important support programs.

“The outpouring of support we’ve witnessed today reflects the resilience of the human spirit when faced with adversity,” says Tanya Henry, Vice President of Signature Programs at the Canadian Cancer Society. “The CIBC Run for the Cure is a testament to the incredible impact we can achieve when we unite for a common cause, leaving a lasting legacy for breast cancer patients. Funds raised will enable us to continue pushing the boundaries of breast cancer treatment, ensuring those facing the disease can live their lives as fully as possible.”

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, with 1 in 8 women expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. The disease is the second-leading cause of cancer-related death among Canadian women. Although less common, breast cancer also affects men with an estimated 270 diagnosed annually. For over three decades, the Run has raised more than $507 million and has contributed to significant progress that has transformed our understanding in the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

“Thank you to everyone who fundraised, participated and volunteered at the Run, it was inspiring to have everyone come together to help create a future without breast cancer. We are once again proud to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society, who work tirelessly for the one in eight women in Canada who will be diagnosed with breast cancer – the CIBC team is already looking forward to next year,” says Richard Jardim, CIO and Executive Vice-President, Technology, CIBC.

For 27 years, the Run has been made possible with the unwavering support of CIBC running with CCS every step of the way, helping make the Run the largest nationwide movement in support of the breast cancer cause. Since 1997, more than 10,000 CIBC employees each year have volunteered, fundraised and run in communities across the country to change the future of breast cancer forever.