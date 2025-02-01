Nestlé Announces Recall And Discontinuation Of Soothe N Chew Teething Stick

Nestlé Canada is initiating a voluntary recall and discontinuation of GERBER® SOOTHE ‘N’ CHEW® TEETHING STICKS due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority and we take the responsibility of feeding babies seriously. It can be common to hear about feeding challenges with teething products as children learn how to successfully chew and swallow solid foods. However, we’ve received a number of consumer complaints, none of which included serious injuries, and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

This voluntary recall and discontinuation is isolated to GERBER® SOOTHE ‘N’ CHEW® TEETHING STICKS

– STRAWBERRY APPLE and GERBER® SOOTHE ‘N’ CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA. It does not impact any other Gerber products.

GERBER® SOOTHE ‘N’ CHEW® TEETHING STICKS are sold in-store and at online retailers across Canada.

Consumers who may have purchased GERBER® SOOTHE ‘N’ CHEW® TEETHING STICKS should not feed this product to their child, contact Nestle Consumer Services at 1-800-387-5536 (Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST; Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST) for reimbursement and then dispose of the product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

We are working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on this voluntary recall and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them to be removed from store shelves.

We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.