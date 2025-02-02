OPP Report Vehicles Stuck On OFSC Trails In Oro-Medonte

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended two separate incidents over the past week where vehicles were stuck on OFSC trails in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On January 30, 2025, at approximately 3:45 pm Orillia OPP received a call from a stranded driver who had entered an OFSC snow trail located in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The vehicle became stuck on the trail. Several tow trucks attended the scene to remove the vehicle.

In a separate incident, on February 2, 2025, at approximately 3:30 am Orillia OPP again were called to an OFSC trail located in the Township of Oro-Medonte. At this time a vehicle had become stuck on the trail, when a second vehicle attempted to rescue it, it also became stuck. The individuals with help from OPP Dispatch were guided to Orillia Detachment OPP officers where they were taken to a place of warmth at a local business.

In both cases the drivers were battling extreme cold conditions and are now left with paying the towing bill to remove their vehicles. Officers remind the public that OFSC snow trails are not assumed roadways for passenger vehicles. Be aware of your location and drive on assumed highways only. These instances ended with no injuries but could have turned out differently. Be prepared for all winter conditions, which includes driving with a safety kit. Safety kits should include candles, Portable charging batteries for phones, blankets, extra winter clothing and non-perishable food items.