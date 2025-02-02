Driver Charged With Impaired In Severn Township

A traffic complaint by a member of the public has led to an impaired arrest by the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On February 1, 2025, just before 8:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Gloucester Road near Vasey Road in Severn Township, for a vehicle was stuck in a snowbank. The witness believed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. Upon arriving at scene, officers located the driver in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and entered into an impaired operation investigation. The accused was arrested and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Cohen Brown, 23-year-old from Sudbury, has been charged with the following:

· Operation while Impaired,

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand and

· Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor (LLCA)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

