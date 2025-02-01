FIVEPOINT Commits To $25,000 Business Cares Pledge To Support Huntsville Hospital Foundation

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is thrilled to announce that Fivepoint has made an incredible commitment to healthcare for life here, with a $25,000 ‘Business Cares’ Pledge. Their generous donation will help ensure our hospital has advanced medical equipment and technology needed to provide exceptional care for everyone in Muskoka.

Katherine Craine, Foundation CEO explains: “We are very excited to welcome Tom and Emily and the entire crew at Fivepoint to our Business Cares family. They have always been very generous towards Huntsville Hospital, so it seems natural for them to join this group! Thank you so much!”

Emily, Fivepoint Vice President told the foundation: ‘Our family has been a long-time residents of Muskoka, and since the hospital opened its doors in 1978, we have relied on its services. With a growing family and expanding staff, we believe it is important to give back and support the hospital. We have seen many of our customers on Lake of Bays contribute to this cause, and we feel it is our responsibility to do the same.’

Since January 2016, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Business Cares initiative has raised over $2 million to help our hospital acquire advanced technology and equipment. Thanks to the caring business leaders of our incredible town and the communities around it, the initiative continues to grow, and more business leaders continue to step up in support of our hospital.