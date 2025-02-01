Arsonist Behind Major Orillia Fire Charged For Breaching Release Conditions

On January 21, 2025, Orillia OPP began an investigation into Fire at a business on Peter Street South near Mississaga Street East in the City of Orillia.

Just before 7:30 am, officers responded to a structure fire at a business on Peter St South near Mississaga St East in Orillia. Upon arriving at scene, officers as well as firefighters from the Orillia Fire Department located a local establishment ablaze.

After further investigation on Wednesday January 22nd, 2025, at approximately 9:54 p.m., Officers from the Orillia Detachment located an individual responsible for fire and subsequently charged him with Arson. The accused at this time was held for a bail hearing with the Court of Justice and released on conditions.

On January 28, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to an unwanted person at an address on Queen St E. Orillia. Once on scene Police were advised the male was no longer at the location. Shortly after Police located the male and found a lighter in his possession. After a query Police confirmed that the male was on conditions not to be in possession of any accelerant to start a fire.

As a result, Brandon Costa was charged with the following:

Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court X 2

The accused was held in custody, pending a bail hearing.

