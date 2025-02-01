Bracebridge Fire Causes $1M In Damage On Monica Lane

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a multi-unit business complex on Monica Lane in Bracebridge just after 1 p.m. on Friday following multiple 911 calls, the town said in a press release.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building, causing significant damage to a paint shop and Mattresses of Muskoka. Mutual aid from Gravenhurst was brought in to help battle the fire.

At the height of the blaze, six trucks and more than 25 firefighters were on scene. The damage is estimated at $1 million.

Interim Fire Chief Mike Peake said no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause.

Monica Lane was closed to allow crews to operate safely, and town staff spread sand to improve icy conditions caused by water used to fight the fire.