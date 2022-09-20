Muskoka United FC Announces Second Annual Tryout Sessions

Muskoka United FC is pleased to announce its second annual tryout sessions. Times slots are by birth year; please be sure to attend at the correct time. Please see registration desk at the start time of the session.

Approximately 15 mins is allotted for sign up. The facilitators will take your information sheet and hand you a numbered pinnie. Once registration is complete players are to proceed to the warm up field. There will be a 15 min warm up and then a 1-hour session.

Players attending will have the opportunity to sign up for rep traveling teams. Approximate commitment is 3 times per week in summer, once a week in off season.

Teams will be entered in the HDSL District league or the I-model.

Each age group has 3 tryout sessions scheduled, MUFC would like to see players attend all 3 sessions . Player wishing to play in the 2023 season must attend at least 2 sessions.

Players must show up with proper equipment.

If you are not currently registered with BSC or HSC you will need to sign a try out waiver form, see registration desk upon arrival.

Sessions will be led by MUFC Technical Lead Ray Wright.

They will be fast paced fun. All players are encouraged to try hard and have fun.

Please forward questions or concerns to: Dino Tomassoni, MUFC Director of Programs. E-mail : dinot68@gmail.com

TRYOUT DATES AND INFORMATION

First Session: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Location: Gostick Park in Bracebridge (25 Hamblin Drive)

Times:

2010/2011 Females – 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

2010/2011 Males – 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2008/2009 Females – 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2009 Males – 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2008 Males – 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

2007 Males – 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2007 Females – 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Second Session: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Location: Conroy Park in Huntsville (120 Brunel Road)

2010/2011 Females – 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

2010/2011 Males – 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

2008/2009 Females – 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2009 Males – 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2008 Males – 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

2007 Males – 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2007 Females – 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Third Session:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Location: Gostick Park in Bracebridge (25 Hamblin Drive)

Times:

2010/2011 Females – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2008/2009 Females – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2008 Males – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2007 Females – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Location: Gostick Park in Bracebridge (25 Hamblin Drive)

Times:

2010/2011 Males – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2009 Males – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2007 Males – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2006 (U17) Males – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

EQUIPMENT

Mandatory: shin guards, socks to cover shin guards, shorts, shirt, labelled water bottle, no jewellery/watches/or other dangerous items to be worn.

Recommended: cleats, warm-up pants, jacket, long hair tied back.

NOTE: Players should come prepared to be active in all weather conditions.