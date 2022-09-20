Town Of Bracebridge Introduces A New Leadership Grant For Youth Thanks To Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

The Town of Bracebridge’s Recreation department is excited to offer a fully subsidized leadership opportunity to youth in the community ages 13 to 29 who demonstrate a commitment to personal development and community service. This opportunity is made possible thanks to the generous support of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) in the amount of $14,977.

Participants will receive training and mentorship from Town of Bracebridge Recreation staff who will support them on their journey to becoming a fully certified lifeguard, swim instructor, personal trainer or fitness instructor. Participants will receive funding of up to $1,300 to support the successful completion of the aquatics or fitness certifications required to begin or sustain their career in recreation. Upon successful completion of the certifications, participants may be eligible for employment with the Town.

The Recreation Youth Leadership Grant is available for:

Youth between 13 and 29 years of age;

Individuals who are residents of Bracebridge and a Canadian citizen or who are able to work in Canada; and

Youth who are committed to personal development and community service and are pursuing or are interested in pursuing certification in fitness or aquatics.

Preference will be given to candidates who have prior experience in aquatics or fitness or who have an interest in becoming a leader in one of these areas and express a need for financial assistance as outlined in the Town of Bracebridge’s Access to Recreation Policy.

Applications will be received until Friday, October 7. Applications will be reviewed and evaluated by a team of Recreation department staff, and eligible applicants will be invited to participate in an interview.

To learn more about this opportunity and to complete the application form, please visit bracebridge.ca/youthleadership. Paper copies will also be available at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

The Recreation Youth Leadership Grant is made possible thanks to Jumpstart, an organization that is committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. Since its inception in 2005, Jumpstart has disbursed more than $215 million to help over 2.5 million kids and counting.

For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to fostering community wellness and cultural vitality, and thanks to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, we have the opportunity to support leadership and development for local youth without barriers to participate. The Recreation Youth Leadership Grant will provide Bracebridge youth with the mentorship, skills and experience needed to thrive in their area of interest and support the community in the process.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“Jumpstart is committed to supporting the well-being of communities across Canada by helping youth overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation. We’re proud to support young people in Bracebridge who wish to become certified sports leaders. With this training, participants will be able to give back by helping other local kids reap the many benefits of physical activity.” – Marco Di Buono, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities