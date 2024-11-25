Muskoka Seeks Volunteers For Free Tax Preparation Program

The District of Muskoka is recruiting volunteers for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) ahead of the upcoming tax season.

The program, run in partnership with the Canada Revenue Agency, provides free tax preparation services for individuals, families, seniors, and people with disabilities with moderate income.

Filing an annual tax return is required to continue receiving government benefits, but some community members miss out on critical financial support because they can’t afford tax preparation services.

Volunteers with a strong understanding of income tax filing are essential to the program’s success, with demand growing each year. A waitlist will be held commencing in January 2025 for those individuals and families who will need help filing their 2025 tax returns.

“The free tax clinic program has been available through The District Municipality of Muskoka for 13 years,” Tiffany Frenssen, Tax Clinic Coordinator said. “Program volunteers have made a significant impact on the lives of families and individuals across Muskoka simply by sharing their time and expertise. Help make a difference by providing this essential service to those who need it most.”

Volunteer Commitment

Volunteers receive training from the Canada Revenue Agency and are asked to commit to at least one four-hour shift per week during the peak of tax season in March and April 2025. Those with additional availability will be welcomed to lend additional time to help more people access the service.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics or call 705-645-2412.