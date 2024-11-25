RBC Race For The Kids Raises More than $117,000 For Kid’s Mental Health Care At RVH

The community came together in a big way to help get kids back on their feet through this year’s RBC Race for the Kids Gift Catalogue, benefiting RVH’s Child and Youth Mental Health (CYMH) program. An incredible $117,000 worth of gifts were purchased for children receiving life-saving mental health care at RVH. These gifts will help young people build resilience, develop coping skills, and find comfort during their time at the health centre. “Community support for the RBC Race for the Kids Gift Catalogue has been nothing short of inspiring,” says Mary-Anne Frith, Chair of the Keep Life Wild campaign and Vice-Chair of the RVH Foundation Board of Directors. “Each gift purchased makes a difference, helping young people at RVH feel supported and cared for while they receive the care they need, right here at home. We’re so grateful to have RBC as a partner in shaping the future of mental health care at RVH.” In 2023, 75 per cent of all health centre admissions for kids ages 11 to 17 at RVH were due to mental health issues. As the only program of its kind in Simcoe Muskoka, RVH’s CYMH program is a lifeline for young people and their families during times of crisis. Since 2021, RBC Race for the Kids has been supporting RVH. This year’s campaign brings the total funds raised to more than $500,000, which will help expand and enhance mental health services for young people in our region. These funds will also contribute to the creation of a dedicated mental health assessment and treatment room in RVH’s Emergency Department. “We’re so proud of how the community and Team RBC came together to show young people who are struggling with their mental health how much they care about their well-being,” said Ronda MacPherson, Vice President, Commercial Financial Services, RBC. “Funds raised will help ensure youth in our community get access to care and support when they need it most.” To learn more about how community support through initiatives like RBC Race for the Kids Gift Catalogue is helping to provide lifesaving, compassionate care at RVH, visit KeepLifeWild.ca.