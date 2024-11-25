Two People Charged For Stealing World War 1 And World War 2 Memorabilia From The Gravenhurst Legion

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people in relation to a daytime theft from the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst.

On Wednesday November 20, 2024, at approximately 3:20 p.m. two individuals entered the Royal Canadian Legion located on Veterans Way in Gravenhurst and stole a quantity of items, including irreplaceable World War 1 and World War 2 memorabilia, clothing and a wheelchair. Bracebridge OPP officers conducted an investigation into the theft and with the assistance of community members and the availability of surveillance footage nearby, the suspects were identified.

Police have charged 32-year-old Ashley Schell and 34-year-old Jesse Dawson, both of Gravenhurst, each with Theft over $5000. The accused parties will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 17, 2024 and January 14, 2025, respectively, to answer to their charge.

Many of the stolen items have not yet been recovered and anyone with information on the whereabouts of these irreplaceable items is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.