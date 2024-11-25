Baysville Resident Charged For Drugs And Speeding

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with drug related offences.

On November 22, 2024, just after 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation. The vehicle fled from police but was located a short time later, the driver was arrested while a passenger fled on foot.

Mitchell Paquin, 24-years-old from Baysville was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

· Flight from a peace officer

· Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

· Speeding

· Having care and control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 19, 2024.

Anyone who may have information in regards to this incident, is urged to call the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.