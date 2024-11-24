Avoid The Winter Wallop: CAA, Toronto Police Service And OPP Team Up With Winter Weather Readiness Tips

Almost one month before the official start of winter and CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO), Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are joining forces to keep drivers safe before winter weather blows in with full force.

The three organizations are teaming up to help inform Ontario drivers that now is the time to install winter tires, check their car batteries, and stock their cars with emergency car kits that include essentials for the winter months.

“Ontario winters can be unpredictable, and snowstorms can hit suddenly. It’s always best to prepare ahead of time in case driving conditions become hazardous,” says Nadia Matos, manager of external communications, CAA SCO. “There’s no time like the present to ensure your safety before getting on the road.”

Driving behaviour is the most important factor in ensuring safe driving operations in winter weather.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” says Sergeant Murray Campbell, Toronto Police Service. “With fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility, we are urging everyone to remain vigilant, be aware of other road users, drive according to the weather conditions, ensure vehicle lights are on, and plan ahead to allow for extra travel time.”

The organizations continue to reinforce last year’s amendments to the Highway Traffic Act, including the illegal passing of snowplows working in echelon on Ontario highways.

“Not only is passing these plows illegal, but it is also incredibly dangerous,” says Sergeant Ted Dongelmans, Ontario Provincial Police. “Offenders may face a fine ranging from $150 to $1,000 if found passing a snowplow while they are clearing the roads.”

Before heading out on the road this winter, motorists can download and use the 511 app to check the weather and road conditions before they leave home. The 511 app can be found at 511on.ca or in the app store on their mobile devices.

For a safer trip this Winter, CAA, TPS and OPP are sharing the following motorist tips: