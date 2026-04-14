Muskoka Says One-Size Governance Model Doesn’t Fit – Council To Debate Protecting Muskoka’s Local Voice April 20th

As Ontario moves ahead with changes to regional governance, officials in Muskoka are preparing to weigh in on what those reforms could mean locally.

A motion brought forward by District Councillor Tatiana Sutherland, and seconded by Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock, will be discussed at the April 20th District Council meeting. The motion asks the Province to recognize Muskoka’s unique circumstances as it considers changes to how regional governments are structured, including respecting the right of Muskoka Council to choose its own, locally-responsive and accountable Chair.

At the core of the discussion is how Muskoka fits within a broader provincial approach that has largely focused on more densely populated regions. Local leaders say Muskoka’s structure and geography set it apart. Spanning thousands of square kilometres of lakes, forests, and small communities, the District operates across a mix of serviced centres and rural areas, creating different service delivery realities within a single region.

At the same time, local officials point to the challenges of building in Muskoka. Canadian Shield bedrock, environmental considerations, and higher servicing costs all play a role in shaping how growth can occur, often requiring a more tailored, locally responsive approach.

There are also operational pressures unique to the region. In recent years, Muskoka has faced multiple extreme weather events that required coordinated responses across municipalities, emergency services, and provincial partners—highlighting the need for strong local collaboration.

As Council prepares to discuss the motion, the conversation is expected to centre on how Muskoka is fundamentally different from the Greater Toronto Area, and a request for the Province to respect local decision-making.