Huntsville Man Charged In Connection With Break And Enters

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment are investigating four break and enters and are asking for the public’s assistance.

As a result of the investigation on April 10th 2026, Dylan Bannister, a 24-year-old of Huntsville was arrested and charged with the following offences:

· Break, Enter a Place (2 counts)

· Theft under $5000 (2 counts)

· Mischief under $5000

The charges stem from break and enters at a business on Main Street in Huntsville on March 27, 2026, and a business on Highway 60 in Lake of Bays on April 4, 2026.

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday May 5th, 2026.

Police continue to investigate the remaining break and enter incidents.

March 27, 2026 – Main Street, Huntsville

At approximately 2:50 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window and gained entry to a restaurant on Main Street near John Street. An unknown amount of cash was taken. Video surveillance captured a suspect wearing a grey and black coat with hood up, dark pants and dark footwear with white accents.

April 3, 2026 – Arrowhead Park Road, Huntsville

During the morning hours, a storage unit on Arrowhead Park Road was broken into. A late-model white Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck was observed in the area. Two people were seen; one described as heavy-set. Items of unknown value were taken.

April 4, 2026 – Highway 60, Lake of Bays

Between 12:18 a.m. and 12:26 a.m., a business on Highway 60 near Tally Ho Beach Road was broken into by a suspect wearing a scarf around his neck and a bulky coat. Various items of unknown value were stolen.

April 4, 2026 – King William Street, Huntsville

At approximately 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a business on King William Street. The suspect gained entry by smashing the front door and removed an unknown amount of cash. Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a dark-coloured coat with hood up, the face appeared covered. The suspect left area in a four-door silver sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.