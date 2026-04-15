Two People Charged With Arson After Two House Fires In Oro-Medonte In The Same Subdivision

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals after two fires occurred in Oro-Medonte in the same subdivision.

Between January 20th and February 10th, the Orillia OPP, alongside local fire services, responded to two reports of residential fires in a new subdivision off of Bass Lake Side Road in Oro-Medonte. All fires were safely contained, and there were no reported injuries.

Through extensive investigation by the Orillia OPP with assistance from the Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit, two have been arrested and are facing the following charges.

Harminder Sandhar (40) of Kitchener, has been charged with:

– Arson – Damage to Property x2

Dikshant Goysl (22) of Brampton, has been charged with:

– Arson – Damage to Property x2

Both accused parties were held for a bail hearing on March 27, 2026, and remain in custody.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.