Ontario To Allow Alcohol Almost Anywhere In Provincial Parks

Just in time for summer, the Ontario government is making it easier for people to enjoy the great outdoors with family and friends by allowing adults to responsibly consume their favourite alcoholic beverages throughout provincial parks. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario by building a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy, this change means alcohol will no longer be restricted to individual campsites, making it easier for people to relax and spend time with family and friends while supporting a stronger tourism industry that creates jobs and drives economic growth across the province.

“Ontario Parks are some of the province’s most sought-after destinations for day trips and overnight camping, offering people a chance to connect and spend quality time together,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “As families and friends gather for picnics or unwind after a long day on the trails, updated rules around where alcohol can be consumed are intended to improve the overall park experience and support local tourism, while continuing to prioritize safety. Ontario Parks are a key part of what makes our province a travel destination and we are supporting experiences that attract more visitors, strengthen communities and grow the economy.”

As parks open this spring and summer, adults aged 19 and older can now enjoy alcohol responsibly in most areas of provincial parks that are open and staffed for the 2026 season, such as picnic areas, beaches and other day use areas across the park. Park users will not receive tickets or fines for responsibly consuming alcohol in permitted areas outside of individual campsites. Existing rules still apply for unsafe or unlawful behaviour, including public intoxication, underage possession or consumption, and having open or improperly stored alcohol in a motor vehicle or boat.

Parks will post clear signage to identify areas that will remain alcohol-free, such as sites of cultural or historical significance, buildings where food and drink are already restricted and areas that may pose significant safety risks.

Park staff will continue to enforce rules to ensure Ontario Parks remain safe, family‑friendly and enjoyable for everyone, including:

consuming alcohol only where it is allowed

respecting other park users

disposing of containers properly

never driving or boating while impaired

This change builds on the government’s broader efforts to modernize alcohol rules and support local tourism, including expanded “bring‑your‑own” permits for outdoor public events that give communities more flexibility to host festivals and cultural gatherings that support local economies. It is part of the government’s broader plan to protect Ontario by boosting the tourism sector, promoting Ontario as a global travel destination and helping create jobs across the province.