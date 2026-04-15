Update – OPP Conducting Investigation In Henvey Inlet First Nation

Heavy police presence has cleared

On April 15, 2026 the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with additional OPP resources responded to an incident on Pickerel River Road in Henvey Inlet First Nation.

Members of the public may continue to notice a police presence in the area of Pickerel River Road in Pickerel Henvey Inlet First Nation while the investigation remains ongoing. There is no immediate threat to public safety. OPP thanks the public for their cooperation.