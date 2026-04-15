Power Fully Restored At South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Following Successful Infrastructure Upgrade

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to announce that normal power has been fully restored at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital following the successful completion of scheduled upgrades to the hospital’s Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS). The planned power interruption officially concluded today, marking an important milestone in strengthening the hospital’s critical infrastructure.

This essential upgrade enhances the reliability and resilience of the hospital’s electrical systems, ensuring faster, seamless transitions to emergency power when required. These advancements support uninterrupted care delivery and further strengthen patient safety, comfort, and confidence during unexpected power events.

“The successful installation of the Automatic Transfer Switch is an important advancement for South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.” said Cheryl Harrison, President & CEO, “These infrastructure improvements strengthen our ability to provide safe, reliable care and underscore our continued investment in the future of our hospital and the communities we serve. We are grateful to our dedicated staff whose professionalism and teamwork helped ensure the success of this project.”

MAHC extends sincere thanks to all staff, physicians, partners, and contractors for their hard work, dedication, and collaboration throughout this process. Staff professionalism and commitment ensured that patient care continued safely and effectively during the temporary disruption. Their efforts were instrumental in delivering this project successfully.

MAHC also thanks patients, families, and community members for their patience and understanding during the planned outage. The successful completion of this upgrade reflects MAHC’s ongoing commitment to investing in infrastructure improvements that support high-quality, dependable care for the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit www.mahc.ca