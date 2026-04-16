Lake of Bays Council Approves Sewage System Maintenance Inspection Program

Focused on prevention, protecting our lakes, and long-term septic system care

At its April 14, 2026, meeting, Council for the Township of Lake of Bays approved a Sewage System Maintenance Inspection Program (SSMIP) that will introduce phased, risk-based inspections of private septic systems over time.

Private septic systems are a common way to manage wastewater in rural areas. When they are functioning properly, they protect drinking water, lakes, and rivers and streams. When they fail, they can contribute to water contamination, algae blooms, and costly repairs for homeowners. The new program focuses on identifying potential issues early before they become more serious problems.

“The majority of inspections are non-invasive and visual, with many issues typically resolved through simple repairs or regular maintenance rather than replacement,” said Taeke Peereboom, Chief Building Official and Director of Building and By-law Services. “The idea is to catch the small things early before they turn into big, expensive problems for property owners. Doing so, we also make sure our lakes and waterways are protected from harm.”

How the program works

All waterfront and near-water properties with a private septic system under 10,000 litres per day will require an inspection once every 10 years.

The Township will also inspect systems that may pose a higher environmental or public health risk based on age, location, or available permit history.

Property owners will receive a notice if they are on the inspection list for the season.

“A lot of septics in Ontario are aging and have been in the ground for decades. The Ontario Building Code requires private sewage systems to be properly maintained, so municipalities across the province are now starting programs like this to address the very real issues that failing systems bring,” said Peereboom. “To be practical and focus on the highest risk first, we are starting with waterfront and near-water properties that have older systems, since they pose the greatest concern to lakes and groundwater.”

The program will be implemented gradually over several years, with initial inspections beginning later this year in select areas based on risk category and proximity to water.

Supporting homeowners

The Township has published new online resources to help residents understand how septic systems work, how to care for them, and what to expect during an inspection. These include best practices, signs of system failure, and a video explaining the importance of proper maintenance.

Learn more