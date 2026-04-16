Replica Firearm Seized At Bancroft High School

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report involving a possible weapon at North Hastings High School.

On April 15, 2026, police were alerted after school officials identified a student in possession of an item during a fire drill that appeared to be a firearm. Officers attended immediately and confirmed the item was a cap gun.

The replica item was seized, and police conducted follow‑up investigation to ensure there was no further risk to students or staff. No actual firearm was involved.

As a result of the investigation, a youth was arrested and charged. The youth was released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The OPP reminds students and parents that imitation or replica firearms brought onto school property can cause fear and disruption. Any item resembling a weapon will be treated as real until verified, for the safety of students, staff, and responding officers.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca.