Ontario Proposing To Appoint Regional Council Chairs In Muskoka, Simcoe County

The Ontario government introduced the Better Regional Governance Act, 2026 that would, if passed, make a number of changes to the way regional governments function in some of Ontario’s fastest growing regions. These changes would support lower costs for municipal taxpayers and better alignment between regional decision-making and shared provincial-regional priorities. The proposed changes include giving the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing the power to appoint upper-tier council chairs in eight fast-growing regions and granting these council chairs “strong chair” powers to help them deliver on government priorities, such as housing and infrastructure. The proposed legislation would also reduce the cost of government and support efficient decision-making in Niagara Region and Simcoe County by reducing the size of Simcoe County Council and Niagara Regional Council.

“We will always support our municipal partners, both lower- and upper-tier, in delivering locally led solutions that offer better value for taxpayers and speed up decision-making,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These changes provide the necessary tools for local leadership to advance our shared priorities and better serve our communities, including by expediting housing and infrastructure development.”

The proposed Better Regional Governance Act, 2026 and related regulatory changes would enable the following:

Allow the Minister to appoint regional chairs in Durham, Halton, Muskoka, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York, as well as the warden of Simcoe County. Under previous legislation, the Minister had the authority to appoint chairs in Niagara, Peel and York regions for the 2022-2026 council term only.

Regional chairs in the eight municipalities listed above would receive “strong chair” powers which mirror “strong mayor” powers, providing more efficient, streamlined local decision-making, enabling them to deliver faster results for residents and support efforts to advance shared provincial-municipal priorities.

The number of municipal elected officials in Simcoe (population 351,927) and Niagara (population 477,941) is significantly higher than many other comparable municipalities in the province. For instance, Niagara region has 126 local elected officials across its upper and lower-tier councils. By comparison, Toronto City Council has 26 members for a population of over three million and Queen’s Park has 124 MPPs representing over 16 million people across the province. This increases the cost of government for local taxpayers and creates dysfunction at council. To address these concerns, the government is proposing the following changes: In response to a request from the county warden, Simcoe County Council would be reduced from 32 members to 17. The new council would be made up of mayors of the 16 lower-tier municipalities, plus the warden. Niagara Regional Council would be reduced from 32 members to 13 members. The new council would include the mayors of each of Niagara’s 12 lower-tier municipalities plus the regional chair.

representing over 16 million people across the province. This increases the cost of government for local taxpayers and creates dysfunction at council. To address these concerns, the government is proposing the following changes:

To facilitate the transition to the new council structure and ensure appropriate and effective representation, the government would also work with local municipal leadership to develop a weighted voting framework, which is already in force in Simcoe County and would be applied in Niagara Region.

All regions must review their council composition following the 2026 municipal election. Niagara Region would be exempt in 2026 and would return to regular reviews after the 2034 municipal election. The government will continue working with municipalities to identify ways to strengthen local governance in Niagara, Simcoe and beyond. Working together to advance shared provincial-municipal priorities helps advance housing and economic development, preparing both individual municipalities and the province as a whole for growth.