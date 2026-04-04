Explorers’ Edge Just Released Its 2026–2027 Business And Operational Plan

Building a stronger, more regenerative visitor economy

Explorers’ Edge’s 2026–2027 Business & Operational Plan sets the course for the year ahead, outlining how we will strengthen tourism across Muskoka, Algonquin Park, Parry Sound, Almaguin Highlands, South Algonquin, and Loring-Restoule. Covering the fiscal period of April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, the plan focuses on optimizing and scaling the work already underway while deepening our impact as a Destination Development Organization.

The plan reflects a region that continues to perform strongly. In 2025, hotel performance in the Explorers’ Edge region showed RevPAR growth of 7.4%, outperforming the Ontario provincial average of 1.6%. With peak summer demand approaching capacity, the opportunity ahead is clear: extend the season, grow shoulder-season visitation, increase visitor yield, and ensure more tourism benefits remain in the region.

At the heart of this year’s plan is the continued growth of the Explorers’ Edge Regenerative Travel Agency. Through curated travel packages, bookable experiences, and day itineraries, this work moves us beyond traditional destination marketing toward a more integrated model that supports local operators, creates new revenue opportunities, and encourages longer stays and deeper visitor engagement.

What the plan prioritizes

For 2026–2027, Explorers’ Edge is focused on five key priorities:

Optimizing and expanding the Regenerative Travel Agency and bookable visitor experiences

Strengthening shoulder-season tourism and year-round visitation

Supporting tourism operators through partnerships, product development, and training initiatives

Advancing inclusive and regenerative tourism practices across the region

Leveraging new transportation opportunities and emerging travel trends to increase visitor access

These priorities are supported by six broader project areas that will guide our work this year: revenue generation, growing the Regenerative Travel Agency, sub-regional product development, investment attraction, differentiated marketing for higher conversion, and workforce training and development.

A plan rooted in destination development

This plan reinforces that Explorers’ Edge is more than a marketing organization. We operate as a Destination Development Organization with work spanning marketing and PR, products and experiences, operator and workforce development, infrastructure, governance and government relations, regenerative community development, and revenue generation.

Guided by our Region-Centric Regenerative Tourism Approach, the plan is designed to support long-term destination stewardship, community resilience, inclusive tourism development, and positive economic, social, cultural, and environmental outcomes across the region.

Join our Online Ask Me Anything

To support transparency, dialogue, and industry engagement, Explorers’ Edge will be hosting an online Ask Me Anything focused on the presentation of the Fiscal 2026–2027 Business & Operational Plan.

This session will provide stakeholders, partners, and industry members with an opportunity to hear more about the plan, ask questions, and better understand the priorities, opportunities, and direction for the year ahead.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Read the Plan

We invite industry partners, municipalities, stakeholders, and community members to review the full plan and stay engaged as we continue working together to strengthen the visitor economy across the Great Canadian Wilderness.