Huntsville OPP Charge A 17-Year-Old Driver With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested an individual with impaired-related charged while investigating a conflict between two youth in the Town of Huntsville.

On March 31, 2026 at 3:15 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were made aware a single vehicle collision on Brunel Road near Muskoka Road 10. Several passing motorists called police, but the involved driver did not call police to report the collision and left the scene. There was damage to the guardrails as a result of the collision.

Police conducted an investigation and attended the young person/drivers residence. Police immediately suspected the young driver to be under the influence of a substance. After conducting standard field sobriety tests and alcohol breath testing the young driver was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, a 17 year old Male of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Young driver BAC above 0

· Fail to remain (at scene of collision)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on May 7, 2026.

The accused received a 90 day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days

Of obvious concern is the age of the driver and the time of the offense.

The driver cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In Ontario, drivers aged 21 and under, or those with G1/G2/M1/M2 licenses, must have zero alcohol or drug presence in their system. Violations lead to an immediate 7-day or 14-day licence suspension, a 30-day suspension upon conviction, vehicle impoundment, a fine, and mandatory education programs.

Conviction Penalties (Court-Ordered)

If convicted of a violation of alcohol or drugs in the system of novice drivers, you may face:

Lengthy drivers license prohibition, Mandatory ignition interlock, Court Fines, Mandatory Education or Treatment Programs, Reinstatement Fee and must pay to get the license back.

If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911.