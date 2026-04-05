U.S. Man Fined Nearly $29K For Illegal Moose Kill In Ontario

An individual from the United States has been fined $28,750 for the following moose hunting violations:

Larry Szura of New Auburn, Wisconsin was found guilty of discharging a firearm down the travelled portion of a roadway, hunting moose without a licence and possessing illegally killed wildlife. He was fined $28,750 and received a ten-year hunting licence suspension.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on October 3, 2023, conservation officers located a cow moose carcass along Nort Road, north of Pickle Lake, with evidence suggesting it had been killed while standing on the roadway. An investigation determined Szura had unlawfully killed the moose on September 29, 2023 by shooting down the travelled portion of the road with a high-powered rifle. Szura did not have a valid cow tag and subsequently travelled over 13 kilometres to his hunting partner, who was not aware Szura was out hunting, and convinced the tag holder to invalidate their tag on the unlawful harvest. Szura immediately left the area and returned to the United States the next morning.

Justice of the Peace Pat Clysdale-Cornell heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on December 11, 2025.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.