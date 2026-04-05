Call For Artists: Nuit Blanche North 2026 Huntsville Invites Creators To Go Into The Wild

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is pleased to announce the return of Nuit Blanche North (NbN), taking place on July 18, 2026, from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM in downtown Huntsville. This free, late night celebration of contemporary art will transform the town’s core into a vibrant hub of creativity, featuring installations and performances in unexpected and unconventional spaces.

Artists from across the region and beyond are invited to submit proposals for this year’s event, which embraces the theme Into the Wild.

“Into the Wild considers ‘wild’ as both landscape and state of being,” says Artistic Dan Watson. “We are inviting artists to explore the untamed—within nature, within ourselves, and within the spaces we inhabit—blurring the boundaries between control and chaos, restraint and release, and the forces that pull us between order and freedom.”

Nuit Blanche North encourages bold, imaginative, and interactive projects that engage audiences and activate public space. Organizers are particularly interested in works that foster participation and reflect the unique character of the Muskoka/Parry Sound region.

The exhibition area spans downtown Huntsville, including Main Street from the swing bridge to Centre Street, bounded by Minerva Street to the south and River Mill Park to the north. Main St. will be closed to traffic between Centre St. and Brunel Rd. Local businesses, cultural organizations, and community spaces are encouraged to take part by opening their doors and hosting artistic programming throughout the night.

The call is open to individual artists and collectives of all disciplines and experience levels. Selected projects must be site-specific, free to the public, and accessible throughout the duration of the event.

Deadline for applications is April 24, 2026 at 5pm

Application deadline and submission details can be found at huntsvillefestival.ca

About Huntsville Festival of the Arts

Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) has been enriching the cultural life of Muskoka for 33 years, presenting a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and community-engaged artistic experiences.