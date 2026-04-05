Ian Gordon is Orillia’s 2025 Citizen of the Year, as named at a special presentation during the Council meeting on March 30, 2026.

“On behalf of Orillia City Council and the Citizen of the Year selection panel, I’d like to congratulate Ian Gordon on being named the 2025 Citizen of the Year,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Ian’s dedication to community safety, his support for local health care, and his unwavering commitment to helping others have had a profound impact on Orillia. His leadership and quiet generosity reflect the very best of our community.”

Gordon was described by his nominators as selfless, dependable, and a remarkable role model. These words are exemplified through Gordon’s significant contribution to local health care and support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital including his role as Safety Captain for the Soldiers’ Ride and his service on the OSMH Board. His work coordinating safety planning, volunteer teams, and community partnerships has helped ensure the success of several major fundraising events benefiting Orillians.

Nominators also highlighted Gordon’s involvement with numerous community organizations throughout the year, including the Orillia Scottish Festival, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34, the Orillia Terriers, and various local and regional charitable initiatives. His willingness to take on behind-the-scenes work, anticipate needs, and support others, often without any recognition, was repeatedly emphasized.

“Ian is the person who steps forward whenever help is needed,” one nominator wrote. “His integrity, kindness, and commitment strengthen our community every single day.”

In addition, two exceptional finalists were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community among this year’s nominees.

Stacie Swinton was acknowledged for her unwavering dedication to supporting vulnerable and underprivileged individuals, both through her professional work and her tireless volunteerism. Her leadership as Logistics Chair for the 2026 Orillia Winter Games, where she devoted more than 150 hours to planning and coordination, ensured a positive and well supported experience for athletes and visitors. Her compassion, reliability, and commitment to others are widely admired throughout the community.

Frank Corker was recognized for his leadership in establishing the Orillia Pickleball Club and championing improved recreational facilities in the city. His vision, energy, and countless volunteer hours helped build a strong and engaged pickleball community, while his advocacy and collaboration with City staff have advanced plans for new outdoor courts. His enthusiasm and dedication have strengthened recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

About the Citizen of the year selection panel: The composition of the Citizen of the Year panel is established through the Citizen of the Year Policy. The 2025 Citizen of the Year panel includes former winners Derick Lehmann, Cam Davidson, Marci Csumrik, and Stan Mathewson, as well as OrilliaMatters editor Dave Dawson, Pure Country 106 Morning Host Carey Moran, and Sharing Place Executive Director Chris Peacock.