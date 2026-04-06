Group Fined For Illegal Fishing And Camping In French River Provincial Park

Three individuals from Southern Ontario have been fined a total of $7,610 for the following violations:

Bohdan Shunevych of Milton pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a gillnet, fishing without a licence, obstructing a conservation officer, camping without a permit and tending a fire outside of a fireplace in a provincial park. He was fined a total of $2,575 and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence or engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

Ryan Tulayan of Etobicoke pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a gillnet, fishing without a licence, obstructing a conservation officer, camping without a permit and tending a fire outside of a fireplace in a provincial park. He was fined a total of $2,575 and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence or engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

Eric Dinglasan of Brampton pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a gillnet, fishing without a licence, camping without a permit and tending a fire outside of a fireplace in a provincial park. He was fined a total of $2,460 and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario fishing licence or engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on August 21, 2024, a conservation officer located a 6.65 metre long gillnet actively fishing on the French River in Mowat Township. The officer contacted Shunevych, Tulayan and Dinglasan unlawfully camping in French River Provincial Park and tending a fire outside of a fire pit nearby.

A subsequent investigation revealed the gillnet was set by the group, despite denying involvement with the gillnet. None of the three individuals possessed a commercial fishing licence to allow them to possess or fish with the gillnet. The gillnet was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justices of the Peace Sharon K. Ashick and Joseph A. Guitard heard the cases in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sudbury, on April 14, 2025, and July 14, 2025.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.