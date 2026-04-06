Writers Wanted: Registration Open For 25th Muskoka Novel Marathon

Writers, this is your moment. Registration is now open for the 2026 Muskoka Novel Marathon, a one-of-a-kind creative challenge that pushes you to write a novel in just 72 hours – while helping raise funds for adult literacy.

By signing up for the marathon, happening Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19,

2026, at the Port Sydney Community Hall and online via Zoom, you will also help

celebrate the nonprofit event’s 25th anniversary.

“This year marks an entire quarter century of toiling over our keyboards for 72 hot

summer hours, annually, and raising tens of thousands of dollars to fund literacy,

numeracy, computer skills, English as a Second Language, and more, in Muskoka,”

says KM Wehrstein, a novel marathon alumnus and convenor for the milestone

event. “The emotional and creative payoff is something that has been described so

well by so many writers – for many it has been life-changing. Literary careers –

including one for an international best-selling author – have been started here. Why

is this year the perfect time for you to jump in? Because it’s this year. The time to

start is now.”

The Muskoka Novel Marathon brings together both new and experienced writers for

an intense and exciting weekend. Participants write around the clock, building

momentum, breaking through self-doubt, and producing a substantial piece of work

in just three days – all in a supportive, creative, and focused environment.

Writers can register to participate in person ($100) or virtually ($25), but space is

limited. Only 40 in-person spots are available – and they fill quickly. Early registration

helps ensure your seat – literally – as a new online seat selection option is now

available. In-person registration includes meals, coffee, tea, and Muskoka-sourced

spring water. Special 25th anniversary T-shirts and tumblers are available for

participants to purchase as keepsakes.

Participants can compete in two categories: Best Novel and, now in its second year,

Best Spanish Language Novel. Writers can work solo or in pairs and may bring a

one-page outline to guide their story. While submitting a manuscript at the end for

judging is optional, participants are encouraged to take the leap.

A panel of judges – such as editors, librarians, and professional writers – will review

submissions, offering feedback. The grand prize? The winning manuscript is sent

directly to a publisher or literary agent for review.

Beyond writing and prizes, though, the marathon has a fundamental purpose: to

support writers in helping readers. Funds raised through registration fees – and

pledges collected by participants – will support YMCA Simcoe Muskoka’s adult

literacy supports and services in Huntsville and area. Participants will have access to

fundraising tools, templates, and donor incentives. Top fundraisers can earn prizes –

including guaranteed entry into the 2027 marathon.

“Literacy is directly tied to employment and income. It also impacts health,

independence and quality of life – but we know that the demand for literacy far

outweighs the participation,” says Brent McIntosh, Site Manager of Learning

Services for YMCA Simcoe-Muskoka in Huntsville. He said about one-third of people in Muskoka are affected by low literacy in some

way.

“If support like the Muskoka Novel Marathon didn’t exist, we would likely see fewer

programs and longer waitlists, reduced one-on-one support, and less outreach and

visibility. Adults in our community could remain stuck,” said McIntosh. “This

partnership ensures that literacy services remain not just available, but strong,

responsive, and rooted in the community.”

Reading, writing, English-language skills, basic math and digital literacy are essential

life skills that help newcomers, job seekers, adults with barriers to education, and

others gain confidence, forge connections, and seize new opportunities in

employment or self-employment. These essential services change lives by helping to

unlock a person’s potential. Every dollar raised improves lives, strengthens families,

and builds healthier, more resilient communities.

Whether you’re starting your first novel or finally finishing one, the Muskoka Novel

Marathon offers a powerful mix of creativity, community, and purpose – but don’t

wait. Spots are limited, and the countdown is already on.

To register or learn more, visit MuskokaNovelMarathon.com or follow the Muskoka

Novel Marathon on Facebook.