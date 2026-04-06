Writers Wanted: Registration Open For 25th Muskoka Novel Marathon

Writers, this is your moment. Registration is now open for the 2026 Muskoka Novel Marathon, a one-of-a-kind creative challenge that pushes you to write a novel in just 72 hours – while helping raise funds for adult literacy.
By signing up for the marathon, happening Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19,
2026, at the Port Sydney Community Hall and online via Zoom, you will also help
celebrate the nonprofit event’s 25th anniversary.
“This year marks an entire quarter century of toiling over our keyboards for 72 hot
summer hours, annually, and raising tens of thousands of dollars to fund literacy,
numeracy, computer skills, English as a Second Language, and more, in Muskoka,”
says KM Wehrstein, a novel marathon alumnus and convenor for the milestone
event. “The emotional and creative payoff is something that has been described so
well by so many writers – for many it has been life-changing. Literary careers –
including one for an international best-selling author – have been started here. Why
is this year the perfect time for you to jump in? Because it’s this year. The time to
start is now.”
The Muskoka Novel Marathon brings together both new and experienced writers for
an intense and exciting weekend. Participants write around the clock, building
momentum, breaking through self-doubt, and producing a substantial piece of work
in just three days – all in a supportive, creative, and focused environment.
Writers can register to participate in person ($100) or virtually ($25), but space is
limited. Only 40 in-person spots are available – and they fill quickly. Early registration
helps ensure your seat – literally – as a new online seat selection option is now
available. In-person registration includes meals, coffee, tea, and Muskoka-sourced
spring water. Special 25th anniversary T-shirts and tumblers are available for
participants to purchase as keepsakes.
Participants can compete in two categories: Best Novel and, now in its second year,
Best Spanish Language Novel. Writers can work solo or in pairs and may bring a
one-page outline to guide their story. While submitting a manuscript at the end for
judging is optional, participants are encouraged to take the leap.
A panel of judges – such as editors, librarians, and professional writers – will review
submissions, offering feedback. The grand prize? The winning manuscript is sent
directly to a publisher or literary agent for review.
Beyond writing and prizes, though, the marathon has a fundamental purpose: to
support writers in helping readers. Funds raised through registration fees – and
pledges collected by participants – will support YMCA Simcoe Muskoka’s adult
literacy supports and services in Huntsville and area. Participants will have access to
fundraising tools, templates, and donor incentives. Top fundraisers can earn prizes –
including guaranteed entry into the 2027 marathon.
“Literacy is directly tied to employment and income. It also impacts health,
independence and quality of life – but we know that the demand for literacy far
outweighs the participation,” says Brent McIntosh, Site Manager of Learning
Services for YMCA Simcoe-Muskoka in Huntsville. He said about one-third of people in Muskoka are affected by low literacy in some
way.
“If support like the Muskoka Novel Marathon didn’t exist, we would likely see fewer
programs and longer waitlists, reduced one-on-one support, and less outreach and
visibility. Adults in our community could remain stuck,” said McIntosh. “This
partnership ensures that literacy services remain not just available, but strong,
responsive, and rooted in the community.”
Reading, writing, English-language skills, basic math and digital literacy are essential
life skills that help newcomers, job seekers, adults with barriers to education, and
others gain confidence, forge connections, and seize new opportunities in
employment or self-employment. These essential services change lives by helping to
unlock a person’s potential. Every dollar raised improves lives, strengthens families,
and builds healthier, more resilient communities.
Whether you’re starting your first novel or finally finishing one, the Muskoka Novel
Marathon offers a powerful mix of creativity, community, and purpose – but don’t
wait. Spots are limited, and the countdown is already on.
To register or learn more, visit MuskokaNovelMarathon.com or follow the Muskoka
Novel Marathon on Facebook.