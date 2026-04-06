Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 118 in Algonquin Highlands

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to take impaired drivers off our roadways through ongoing enforcement and community-reported concerns.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of death and serious injury on OPP-patrolled highways. Officers across the County remain committed to detecting and removing drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 118 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands. Officers attended the area and located the vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation and charged a driver with an impaired driving offence.

Jonathon Watson, a 20-year-old resident of the Township of Minden Hills, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was given a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a 90-day driver’s licence suspension. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.