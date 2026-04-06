Fire Crews Save Kee To Bala From Fire Damage

On Monday, April 6, 2026, just before 6 a.m., firefighters from Bala, Torrance, Foots Bay, Walkers Point, Glen Orchard, and Port Carling responded to a reported structure fire at The KEE to Bala.

Upon arrival, crews determined the fire was located outside, behind Bala Falls Pub, adjacent to the Kee.

Firefighters executed a rapid “fast attack,” quickly bringing the flames under control and preventing the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $20,000, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.