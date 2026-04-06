Muskoka-Wide Fire Danger Rating In Effect April 1st to Oct 31st, No Daytime Burning

*Provided by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs
With the warmer weather approaching, it is time to think about the significant impact it has on wildfires – how they start, how aggressively they spread, and how long they burn. As fire danger ratings change during the summer season, it is important to be aware of the current rating and take precautionary steps to reduce your risk of starting a fire.
Starting April 1, the Muskoka Fire Danger Rating will be set at LOW. While the rating is LOW, daytime burning restrictions are now in place across most of the District.
Daytime Burning Regulations (8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)
Bracebridge No Daytime Burning
Gravenhurst No Daytime Burning
Huntsville No Daytime Burning
Lake of Bays No Daytime Burning
Georgian Bay Permitted with a valid burn permit
Muskoka Lakes Permitted with a valid burn permit
This is the Forest Fire Danger Rating for Ontario Fire Zone RF27 (District of Muskoka). The Muskoka Fire Season runs April 1st to October 31st each year. The rating is verified daily and updated whenever the rating changes.
For complete information on burning in your municipality please check with your local municipal office at:
|Bracebridge 705-645-8258
|Huntsville 705-789-5201
|Georgian Bay 705-538-2337
|Lake of Bays 705-635-2272
|Gravenhurst 705-687-3412
|Muskoka Lakes 705-765-3156
The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. It uses factors such as the relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and wind speed in combination with the forest fuel type and loads to determine the risk of the forest to certain fire types. From this calculation the Forest Fire Danger
Rating is made in consultation with the Fire Chiefs of the six area municipalities and the Ministry of Natural Resources.