Muskoka-Wide Fire Danger Rating In Effect April 1st to Oct 31st, No Daytime Burning

This is the Forest Fire Danger Rating for Ontario Fire Zone RF27 (District of Muskoka). The Muskoka Fire Season runs April 1st to October 31st each year. The rating is verified daily and updated whenever the rating changes.

For complete information on burning in your municipality please check with your local municipal office at:

Bracebridge 705-645-8258 Huntsville 705-789-5201 Georgian Bay 705-538-2337 Lake of Bays 705-635-2272 Gravenhurst 705-687-3412 Muskoka Lakes 705-765-3156

The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. It uses factors such as the relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and wind speed in combination with the forest fuel type and loads to determine the risk of the forest to certain fire types. From this calculation the Forest Fire Danger

Rating is made in consultation with the Fire Chiefs of the six area municipalities and the Ministry of Natural Resources.