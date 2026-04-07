OPP Investigating Fatal Collision On Hwy. 69 Near Britt

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles where two people have died.

On April 7, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 69 near Britt.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team and as a result Highway 400 northbound at Highway 124 and Highway 69 southbound at Highway 522 is closed.

Further information will be provided when available.