Southern Georgian Bay Kept Busy Over The Easter Long Weekend

The Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) concluded their Easter long weekend traffic campaign with increased enforcement and patrols throughout the detachment area from Friday, April 3 to Monday, April 6, 2026. Officers focused on reducing preventable injuries and collisions through visibility, early engagement, and targeted enforcement, with particular attention given to seatbelt compliance and impaired driving.

Over the course of the long weekend, officers laid a total of 142 charges and issued 82 warnings related to traffic and Criminal Code offences. Seatbelt enforcement was a key focus, resulting in 16 seatbelt-related charges being laid.

Several incidents during the weekend highlighted the importance of compliance with traffic laws:

Highway 400 Alcohol-Related Driving Investigation

On April 3, 2026, shortly before noon, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township after observing an equipment-related violation. During the interaction, a 51 year-old male of Mactier, ON, registered a warning on a roadside screening device. As this was the driver’s second warning reading, an immediate 14‑day driver’s licence suspension was issued.

Downtown Midland Impaired Arrest During Seatbelt Enforcement

On April 6, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an officer on patrol in downtown Midland observed a driver operating a motor vehicle without wearing a seatbelt. Following further interaction, officers conducted an impaired driving investigation. A Drug Recognition Evaluation was completed, and the driver was determined to be impaired by drugs. Police also determined the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

As a result of this investigation, Cameron Kilpatrick, 31 years of Tiny Township faces the following charges:

Operation While Prohibited

Operation While Impaired

Fail to Properly Wear Seatbelt

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 21, 2026.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP remind all drivers and passengers that wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a collision. Impaired driving and seatbelt non‑compliance continue to be leading factors in serious motor vehicle collisions. Officers will continue regular enforcement and education initiatives to help keep local roads safe.