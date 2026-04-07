Public Input Open In Lake Of Bays On Making Hobby Farms Easier To Start And Neighbour Friendly

The Township of Lake of Bays is inviting residents to review and comment on proposed updates to the Hobby Farm provisions in the Community Planning Permit By-law 2021-111.

These housekeeping amendments do not affect existing hobby farms. They aim to make starting a small hobby farm in Lake of Bays simpler by updating outdated and vague rules to modern provincial standards.

“Right now, hobby farm rules aren’t well defined. This makes approvals longer and tougher than they need to be,” said Craig Mathieson, Planning Consultant with Skelton Brumwell and Associates. “The updates help people understand expectations upfront while being a good neighbour and considering things like odour and other impacts.”

Key proposed updates include:

• A clearer definition using animal numbers and Nutrient Units, a provincial measure of livestock scale

• Specific lot size (2 hectares minimum), road frontage (150 m), and setback standards for barns and manure storage

• A clear statement confirming hobby farms remain permitted only in Rural General and Rural Limited areas, not Waterfront

• A dedicated Hobby Farm section that consolidates all rules in one place

Public input welcome