Sun-Mar Composting Toilets Are Designed For Off-Grid Living

If you own a cottage, you know the challenges of wastewater, septic costs, and environmental impact.

If you own a cottage, you know the challenges of wastewater, septic costs, and environmental impact.

That’s where Sun-Mar comes in. Our composting toilets and greywater systems are designed for off-grid living—no water, no chemicals, and no hassle. Just reliable, eco-friendly solutions that let you focus on what really matters: relaxing at the lake. Make your cottage smarter and more sustainable this season.